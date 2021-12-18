Congress joins protest against proposed anti-conversion Bill

Belagavi

18 December 2021 02:13 IST

There is no public interest behind the BJP Government’s move: Siddaramaiah

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah and other Congress leaders joined the protest by the Federation of Indian Christians at the Suvarna Soudha against the proposed anti-conversion Bill in Belagavi on Friday.

Addressing the protesters, he said the Congress would strongly oppose the proposed Bill, whenever it was tabled in the House.

The Government is bringing it with malicious intention. There was no public interest behind this. The only intention was to divide the society and create hatred among castes and religious groups, he said.

“The Government wants to create problems for the Christian community. We will not let it happen,” he said. “We want to assure the community that we are with you,” he added. Christian organisations were running schools, hospitals, and other institutions where people of all faiths are admitted. Not all of them have been converted. There are no forced conversions, he said.

The Indian Constitution gives the fundamental right to the people to choose their faith, and practice and preach it. Any law that takes away these rights would be anti-constitutional. They will not stand the test of equity and justice in any court of law. The Government should not attempt any such misadventures, he said. Just because the Government had a majority in the Assembly, it does not mean that it could take anti-people decisions, he said.

B.R. Ambedkar had said that the true intention of the Constitution would be carried out when the people who implement it are good. But the BJP is implementing its divisive agenda, he said.

He said that the BJP and the RSS followed Manuwadi ideology that was aimed at creating wedges between groups, for political benefit. The Government was not following the egalitarian philosophy of Basaveshwara, he said.

He noted that attacks on Christians were on the rise. He claimed that the erstwhile Congress Government, led by him, had ensured that there were no such attacks.

Leaders such as Ivan Dsouza, K.J. George, Raje Gowda, Vijay Singh, Prakash Rathod, Ashok Pattan, and federation president Sajjan George, were present.