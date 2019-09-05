Congress, JD(S) workers raise slogans in Hassan

Workers of the Congress staged a protest in Hassan on Wednesday opposing the arrest of former Minister D.K. Shivakumar by the Enforcement Director in New Delhi. JD(S) workers also supported the protest.

The protesters assembled at the Hemavati Statue Circle and raised slogans against the Union government. They alleged the Congress leader had been targeted by the ED for political reasons. There was no need for his arrest as he had cooperated with the investigating agency for four days. They formed a human chain at N.R. Circle and burnt tyres. A few also attempted to stage a protest in front of Gururaja Kalyan Mantap, where BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel was addressing party workers. However, the police stopped them from reaching the venue. Similar protests were held at Arkalgud, Channarayapatna and Arsikere taluks. A few JD(S) workers also joined in.

JD(S) State president H.K. Kumaraswamy, at a press conference, said the arrest was politically motivated. Shivakumar had faced the inquiry for four days. He had cooperated with the investigation. “The Union and State governments have been misusing their offices. The people in power are interfering with independent agencies for their political vendetta,” he said.