Congress, JD(S) two sides of same coin that believe in corruption and commission: Nadda

March 10, 2023 06:20 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - BENGALURU

Describing both the Congress and JD(S) as “brothers”, BJP President J.P. Nadda said voting any of them would result in strengthening the other in Karnataka

The Hindu Bureau

BJP National President J. P. Nadda speaks addresses the party’s Vijay Sankalp Yatra in K. R. Puram constituency in Bengaluru, on March 9, 2023 | Photo Credit: PTI

BJP national president J.P. Nadda on Thursday tried to turn the tables on the Congress and the JD(S) of indulging in rampant corruption and describing them as two faces of the same coin.

Mr. Nadda, who visited the State for the first time after the BJP faced the embarrassment of its MLA Madal Virupakshappa finding himself in the Lokayukta’s net over corruption, launched a counterattack at the Opposition that has started a campaign against the BJP dispensation over corruption.

“The JD(S) and the Congress are the two faces of the same coin. Both parties believe in corruption and commission, casteism and communalism, divisive politics, and divide-and-rule strategy,” Mr. Nadda alleged while addressing a public meeting at K.R. Puram in Bengaluru after taking out a roadshow.

Making his point, he quizzed people if the JD(S) and the Congress did not indulge in corruption and that if Congress leaders were not out on bail.

It may be noted that the Opposition parties have launched an offensive against the BJP following the episode of Madal Virupakshappa, who is on an interim bail.

Describing both the Congress and JD (S) as “brothers”, he said voting any of them would result in strengthening the other. He also accused them of withdrawing cases against a large number of PFI activists and communalising the environment.

Mr. Nadda, in an apparent effort to build the political tempo ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state on March 12, said unlike these parties the BJP had brought Karnataka into the main stream in terms of development by giving priority to its infrastructure development.

Listing various development works that were inaugurated by the prime minister in Karnataka in the last couple of months, Mr. Nadda said if you want such development works to continue, then you should ensure that lotus blooms in the state again.

Accusing the Congress of becoming mentally bankrupt, he said its leaders had started opposing the country in the name of opposing Mr. Modi.

Interestingly, though Taiwanese firm Foxconn has issued a clarification that no binding and definitive agreements have been signed with Karnataka, Mr. Nadda said the Apple’s production would soon start in Bengaluru through Foxconn.

