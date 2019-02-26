Congress, JD(S) to make a list of ‘winnable candidates’

JD(S) and Congress leaders have decided to prepare a list of ‘winnable candidates’ to claim a number of constituencies in the State.

Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara and KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao on Monday held talks with Minister for Public Works H.D. Revanna and JD(S) president H. Vishwanath on various issues to arrive at the number of constituencies where ruling parties can strike an alliance to fight against the BJP.

Sources said that JD(S) has been claiming constituencies like Chickballapur, Hassan, Mandya, Tumakuru, Raichur, Shivamogga, and Mysuru, where it has a substantial vote bank and can defeat BJP in alliance with the Congress. However, leaders were not able to arrive at a consensus on the number of constituencies or candidates to be fielded in 28 Lok Sabha segments.

Mr. Gundu Rao said both parties decided to make a list of candidates for all 28 constituencies that would be placed before the soon to be held co-ordination committee meet headed by former CM Siddaramaiah. The committee comprised of CM H.D. Kumaraswamy, Mr. Parameswara and K.C. Venugopal, AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka. The final list would be sent to the high command for approval.