Congress, JD(S) leaders hit out at State govt.

Bengaluru

04 March 2021 00:38 IST

While Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai promised a transparent inquiry into the allegations against former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, the Opposition leaders continued to express outrage over the developments.

Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said BJP leaders were “getting exposed one after the other”. He said Mr. Jarkiholi had not only defamed himself and the party through this “immoral act” but also the people of Karnataka. He demanded that an FIR be registered and an impartial probe be carried out. The city police are yet to register an FIR.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy sarcastically remarked that an answer should be sought as to what had happened after the BJP came to power bringing down this government and “promising Rama Rajya”. It may be mentioned that Mr. Jarkiholi was one of the key persons in bringing down the Congress-JD(S) coalition government.

