Congress, JD(S) joined hands for State’s development: Kumaraswamy

Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Wednesday defended the decision of the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) coming together and said the coalition government would work for the development of the State.

The Chief Minister, during his reply to the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address to the joint session of the legislature, disputed the claims of the Opposition BJP that the Governor’s address had nothing new, and asserted that it reflected the coalition government’s intentions.

Maintaining that the coalition government had the capacity to extract work from the bureaucracy, the Chief Minister said his government was not in slumber.

Responding to comments that the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would bring down the government, Mr. Kumaraswamy said, “He (Siddaramaiah) will protect the government for the next five years and the Opposition need not be apprehensive about it”.

Accusing the BJP of politicising the farm loan waiver issue, he said the coalition government need not learn about the ways to protect the interests farmers from the BJP.

Citing a statement of BJP State president B.S. Yeddyurappa on farm loan waiver in 2009, he said the BJP had no moral right to ask the coalition government to waive farm loans and take to streets on the issue.

Mr. Kumaraswamy asserted that the intention of the coalition was not to cling to power. Political situation forced the two parties to join hands for the development of the State. “We need some time. You are asking results in just one month,” he said.

He recounted his previous experience of running a coalition government with the BJP. He said the BJP, which had 79 seats in 2006, approached the JD(S) to form the government. “Had I approached your leaders? he asked the Opposition members. “Within two months of the formation of the government, the BJP levelled ₹150 crore corruption charge against me,” he said.