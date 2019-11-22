Karnataka

Congress, JD(S) have a tacit pact for bypolls: Ashok

R. Ashok

Revenue Minister R. Ashok on Friday alleged that there was a tacit understanding between the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) for the byelections in 15 Assembly constituencies scheduled for December 5.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, Mr. Ashok maintained that the statements by Congress leader Siddaramaiah that his party would focus on 12 constituencies, and the indication by JD(S) leaders of concentrating on three seats had proved that both the parties had a tacit understanding.

Remarking that the JD(S) was in a state of disarray, he ridiculed the party saying it was trying to assume different political positions every day.

“One day it tries to become closer to the Congress and the next day, it tries to come closer to the BJP, and the third day, it tries to maintain neutrality. Instead of creating confusion among the people about the party’s political stand, JD(S) leaders should dissolve the party,” he said.

