Congress, JD (S) spreading false propaganda on Amul’s merger with KMF, says Pratap Simha

April 10, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - MYSURU

Making it clear that there was no proposal before the BJP government to merge Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) with Amul, Mysuru MP Pratap Simha accused the Congress and JD(S) of spreading false propaganda on the issue.

Reacting to queries from reporters on the demonstrations in different parts of the State against the alleged merger of KMF with Amul, he said the BJP government has made it clear that it was not merging KMF with Amul. Yet, the Congress and JD(S) were making false allegations.

“Earlier, they were alleging Hindi imposition. Now, they are claiming Amul imposition”, he said.

Mr. Simha referred to the presence of several other brands of milk and milk products from neighbouring Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh that were already available in the State.

Amul, which was also available in Karnataka, had not entered the State after the BJP government came to power. The products of the Gujarat-based dairy were available in the State since a number of years, he said.

He claimed that it was the BJP which was really concerned about KMF and the farmers engaged in dairy farming in Karnataka. He pointed out that it was former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who gave a support price of ₹2 to the dairy farmers in 2008. The support price was increased to ₹5 when he became the Chief Minister for the second time, Mr. Simha claimed.

He said the BJP, which had brought in the anti-cow slaughter act, does not wish to learn lessons on the issue from Congress.

Trolling of PM

With regard to the trolling over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s failure to spot tigers during his safari in Bandipur on Sunday, Mr. Simha said the animals may have gone deep inside the jungles on hearing the sound of three helicopters that landed in Bandipur for the Prime Minister’s visit.

“Tiger sighting was not possible, but other animals were spotted”, he said.

He questioned former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s commitment to protection of wildlife by asking why he could not visit Bandipur or Nagarhole national park, which were close to Mysuru, during his tenure as Chief Minister whereas the Prime Minister had visited Bandipur from far-off Delhi, displaying his concern for protection of wildlife.