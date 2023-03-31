  Congress, JD (S) not committed to the welfare of Dalits, OBCs, says BJP SC Morcha leader

March 31, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - MYSURU

BJP SC Morcha president Chalavadi Narayanaswamy lashed out at the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) here on Friday and accused them of failing to ensure internal reservation to provide justice to the Scheduled Castes and the OBCs.

Speaking to media persons Mr. Narayanaswamy said the Congress was never interested in social justice. The BJP has demonstrated its commitment while the Congress failed to do so, he added. Communities like Koracha, Korama, Banjara, Bovi have not been brought under the ambit of Scheduled Castes but the BJP in Karnataka brought them under it and increased the reservation from 3 per cent to 4.5 per cent, said Mr. Narayanaswamy.

‘’But the Congress was engaged in disinformation campaign that the reservation quota for these communities have been curtailed which is far from truth. The community members got carried away by the disinformation of the Congress and staged a protest. But they have realised the reality now’’, he added.

He accused the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of ’suppressing’’ the dalit community and leaders and for the defeat of G. Parameshwara in the 2018 elections. He alleged that Mr. Siddaramaiah and former Minister Mahadevappa suppressed R. Dhruvanarayan’s growth as well.

The statement of Mr. Mahadevappa that he has relinquished Nanjangud in favour of Dhruvanarayan’s son is a testimony to Mr. Mahadevappa’s gameplan of contesting from that constituency while fielding his own son from T.Narsipur, alleged Mr. Narayanaswamy.

He said the Congress had levied baseless allegations that the BJP was a 40 per cent commission government even after the elections were declared. Hence a complaint has been lodged against the Congress for violation of the model code of conduct, Mr.Narayanaswamy added. It was the Congress which was stepped in corruption and to escape prosecution the office of the Lokayukta was weakened while the Anti-Corruption Burea was introduced by Mr.Siddaramaiah’’, said Mr. Narayanaswamy.