Congress issues show-cause notice to Kavitha Reddy
KPCC Disciplinary Action Committee chairman K. Rahman Khan has issued a show-cause notice to KPCC general secretary Kavitha Reddy seeking her explanation for remarks against the party over selection of candidates for the Legislative Council elections.
She alleged “injustice” towards women by the party while picking candidates. Ms. Reddy and several other women Congress leaders were ticket aspirants.
Mr. Khan asked Ms. Reddy to reply within seven days from receipt of the notice. Otherwise, the party would take further disciplinary action, he said.
