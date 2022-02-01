Congress issues notice to Ashok Pattan

He was caught allegedly bad-mouthing D.K. Shivakumar

Bengaluru:

The State Congress on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to senior leader and former MLA Ashok Pattan after he was caught allegedly bad-mouthing KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar.

In the notice issued by the KPCC disciplinary committee chairperson K. Rahman Khan, Mr. Pattan has been asked to explain his “anti-party behaviour” within a week.

On Saturday last, before the start of a press conference, Mr Pattan was heard complaining to Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah that Mr. Shivakumar was making efforts to increase the chances of his choice of candidates in getting thetickets in the 2023 Assembly elections in the State. Mr. Pattan said Mr. Shivakumar has been trying to deny a ticket to Pulakeshinagar MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy.

“Being a senior leader and an experienced legislator, your private statements have damaged the honour of the KPCC president and that of the party, and this has been reported by the media. Whatever you have said is baseless and the Congress condemns and denies it. Your behaviour has not only damaged the party, but is also anti-party. You have seven days to explain yourself,” Mr. Khan said in the notice to former chief whip Pattan who represented the Ramdurg Assembly segment during the Siddaramaiah government (2013-18).