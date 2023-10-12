ADVERTISEMENT

Congress is worried about JD(S)-BJP alliance, says Revanna

October 12, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna said that the Congress leaders had been criticizing the JD(S) party’s alliance with the BJP because the partnership had left them worried.

In an interaction with presspersons in Hassan on Thursday, Mr. Revanna said the Congress leaders had been accusing the JD(S) of joining hands with the communal party. “If so, let the Congress leaders disclose with whom they had an understanding in Mandya and Tumakuru Lok Sabha seats to defeat JD(S) candidates Nikhil Kumaraswamy and H.D. Deve Gowda during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls,” he asked.

He also demanded the Congress leaders disclose who was responsible for the collapse of JD(S)-Congress coalition government. “Who sent 17 MLAs to the BJP? Let the Congress leaders reveal the names responsible for the fall of the coalition government”, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Further, referring to the recent incident of an attempt to attack contractor Ashwath, the JD(S) leader urged the district administration to take stern action to stop such incidents.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US