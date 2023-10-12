HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress is worried about JD(S)-BJP alliance, says Revanna

October 12, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna said that the Congress leaders had been criticizing the JD(S) party’s alliance with the BJP because the partnership had left them worried.

In an interaction with presspersons in Hassan on Thursday, Mr. Revanna said the Congress leaders had been accusing the JD(S) of joining hands with the communal party. “If so, let the Congress leaders disclose with whom they had an understanding in Mandya and Tumakuru Lok Sabha seats to defeat JD(S) candidates Nikhil Kumaraswamy and H.D. Deve Gowda during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls,” he asked.

He also demanded the Congress leaders disclose who was responsible for the collapse of JD(S)-Congress coalition government. “Who sent 17 MLAs to the BJP? Let the Congress leaders reveal the names responsible for the fall of the coalition government”, he said.

Further, referring to the recent incident of an attempt to attack contractor Ashwath, the JD(S) leader urged the district administration to take stern action to stop such incidents.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.