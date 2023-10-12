Congress is worried about JD(S)-BJP alliance, says Revanna

October 12, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - Shivamogga

Former Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna said that the Congress leaders had been criticizing the JD(S) party’s alliance with the BJP because the partnership had left them worried.

In an interaction with presspersons in Hassan on Thursday, Mr. Revanna said the Congress leaders had been accusing the JD(S) of joining hands with the communal party. “If so, let the Congress leaders disclose with whom they had an understanding in Mandya and Tumakuru Lok Sabha seats to defeat JD(S) candidates Nikhil Kumaraswamy and H.D. Deve Gowda during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls,” he asked.

He also demanded the Congress leaders disclose who was responsible for the collapse of JD(S)-Congress coalition government. “Who sent 17 MLAs to the BJP? Let the Congress leaders reveal the names responsible for the fall of the coalition government”, he said.

Further, referring to the recent incident of an attempt to attack contractor Ashwath, the JD(S) leader urged the district administration to take stern action to stop such incidents.