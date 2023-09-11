Congress is watching Hariprasad and will take suitable action against him: M.B. Patil

September 11, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Congress is watching the veiled comments made by senior leader B.K. Hariprasad on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah recently and will take suitable action against him, Infrastructure Minister M.B. Patil said on Monday.

“Mr. Hariprasad is a senior leader. He has worked as party general secretary, Rajya Sabha member and as Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council. He should not have spoken in this manner,” the Minister told presspersons here. He said that the national leaders will not keep quiet hearing such statements from Mr. Hariprasad.

Speaking at an Idiga convention on Saturday, Mr. Hariprasad, who is learnt to be sulking after being denied the Cabinet berth, indirectly attacked Mr. Siddaramaiah. He had said those who wear Hublot watch (a reference to Mr. Siddaramaiah’s controversy with the watch in the previous term) and panche cannot become a socialist and just by sitting in the late D. Devaraj Urs’s (known for land reforms) car cannot become Urs. Mr. Siddaramaiah has refused to react to the comments.

Mr. Patil said: “Senior leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Randeep Surjewala and K.C. Venugopal are close to him. He could have spoken to them on the party platform.” He said: “Instead, he has chosen to speak on the streets. This is not right. He will have to face consequences.” The Minister also clarified that there is no internal struggle in the party.

