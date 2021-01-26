‘Congress is responsible for the death of farmer’

Accusing the Congress of misleading farmers, Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar has said that that party was directly responsible for the death of a farmer involved in the Delhi agitation.
Speaking to presspersons in Dharwad on Tuesday after the Republic Day celebrations, Mr. Shettar said that as the Congress had become jobless, it had misguided farmers, which had resulted in the farmers opposing the farm laws promulgated with the good intention of doubling their income.
The Minister said that only farmers from Punjab and Haryana were protesting against the farm laws and no farmer in Karnataka had opposed them. Instead of joining hands with the government in implementing good ideas, the Opposition had confined itself to making criticism, he said.
On the delay in widening the Hubballi-Dharwad Bypass Road into a six-lane road, the Minister said that several rounds of discussions had already taken place with Nandi Highway Developers (NHD) owned by the former legislator Ashok Kheni.
“NHD has given a no-objection letter for widening the road. A detailed project report is being prepared. On approval, tender will be floated. NHD can also participate in the bidding but if the tender is allotted to some other agency, it will have to cooperate with the firm bagging the new contract,” he said.
To a query, he said that ₹ 1,200 crore may be required for widening the 32-km stretch into a six-lane road.
