Congress is prepared to face early elections in State, says Siddaramaiah

Congress leader and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah being welcomed in Kalaburagi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

March 12, 2022 18:49 IST

Responding to a possibility of early elections for the Karnataka Assembly, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah said that the Congress, was ready for it.

“I don’t think the BJP, who are not ready to hold zilla panchayat and taluk panchayat elections, would go for early elections for the Assembly. If the elections are declared, the Congress is prepared,” he told presspersons at Kalaburagi airport on Saturday.

Advertising

Advertising

When asked about dissent in the State unit, the former Chief Minister said that differences of opinion existed in all parties.

“K.S Eshwrappa [Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister] had written to Governor against then Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. Did not Basanagouda Patil Yatnal talk against his own party leadership? Wasn’t it a difference of opinion? Every party has people having differences of opinion and dissent,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

In response to Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s satirical suggestion to recommend his name for the Bharat Ratna, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that the former’s remarks came in view of the ₹982 fine imposed on the Eagleton Resort in Bidadi.

“Mr. Kumaraswamy is speaking satirically as we had imposed a fine of ₹982 crore on Eagleton Resort in Bidadi. Even the court has upheld our decision. I don’t care if anybody, not just Mr. Kumaraswamy, targets me,” he said.

To a question, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that those who had deserted the Congress and joined BJP would not be accepted if they wanted to return. When asked about C.M. Ibrahim quitting Congress, he said his departure would not harm party.

“Many people join Congress and many quit. If somebody quits, the party would not get damaged. It applies to Mr. Ibrahim also. He has been my friend for a long time now. Even if he quits Congress, he remains my friend,” he said.