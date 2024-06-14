Congress is playing politics of vengeance against BSY, says Jagadish Shettar

The Congress government is playing politics of vengeance against B.S. Yediyurappa, Jagadish Shettar, MP and BJP leader, said in Belagavi on Friday.

“The pace of the case has picked up in the last few days, after months of being registered. This leads to suspicion that there is politics behind it. It seems the government has taken up the case seriously after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Bengaluru,” he told reporters.

“It is common knowledge that earlier, Home Minister G. Parameshwara had almost dismissed the case as frivolous. He had described the woman who complained as a mentally-challenged person who had lodged similar complaints against 50-60 persons. Now, the complainant is dead and the government is actively working on the case. This leads to suspicion,” he said.

“Mr. Yediyurappa is a tall leader of the state. This case is nothing but a conspiracy to frame him. Officers are acting on the directions of Congress leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar. I urge Congress leaders not to engage in politics of vengeance. If they try to defame Mr. Yediyurappa,they will suffer the consequences, Mr Shettar said.