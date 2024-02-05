GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress is not mute spectator to injustice: DKS

February 05, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Monday said the Congress will not be a silent spectator to the alleged injustice being meted out to Karnataka by the BJP government at the Centre.

He said: “the BJP government in the Centre has been constantly meting out a raw deal to Karnataka - be it COVID-19 relief, drought relief, MGNREGA or irrigation projects. Our government can’t take this lying down anymore.”

He told reporters: “We have been cooperating with the Centre as we believe in federalism. We have been watching the injustice meted out to the State for the last 10 years.”

Calling upon MLAs, MLCs and MPs to participate in the protest cutting across party lines, Mr. Shivakumar said, “It is imperative that we open the eyes of Central leaders to this grave injustice”.

