Congress is not loyal to nation, C.T. Ravi says and urges Rahul to tender apology to the people for targeting India

March 09, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

General secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) C.T. Ravi has criticised Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi for targeting India during his trip abroad. He said, “If Mr. Gandhi has any loyalty to the nation, he would not have targeted the country.”

Mr. Ravi was talking to media persons in Shahapur on Thursday. He said that the “Congress doesn’t have any loyalty to India. Therefore, it is seeking help from foreigners.”

“But, it should understand that no such situation has arisen in the country for it to seek help from foreigners,” he said and added that Mr. Gandhi should apologise to the people of India.

Powerless party president

He called AICC president M. Mallikarjun Kharge as a powerless party president. “He is an elderly leader only due to his age and experience. But, party control is with the Gandhi family. Therefore, he [Mr. Kharge] is a namesake party president,” he said.

Mr. Ravi said that he is not aware of the inclusion of Mandya MP Sumalatha in the party. The party will seek the help of those who can deliver the goods. He, however, maintained silence when asked about rumours of Ministers V. Somanna and Narayanagowda quitting the party.

He said that the party faced an embarrassment after the Madal Virupakshappa incident. “The law will take its own course. Those who have committed such mistakes will face action,” he asserted.

He disagreed with the way Mr. Virupakshappa was welcomed by his followers after his interim anticipatory bail and said that it is not the BJP’s culture. It is [KPCC president] D.K. Shivakumar’s culture, as he was greeted with a grand welcome by his followers when he came out from jail, according to Mr. Ravi.

