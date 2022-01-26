Congress is like a rotten mango, says Eshwarappa

Comparing the state of the Congress party in Karnataka to a rotten mango, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa wondered who would quit the BJP to join Congress.

He was reacting to Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah’s statement that a few BJP legislators were ready to join the Congress, at a press conference in Chikkamagaluru on Wednesday.

“Modi is like a shining apple. Who will join take the rotten mango, leaving the shining apple? Mr. Siddaramaiah is giving such statements only to create demand for his party”, he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah had lost the Chief Minister’s post and suffered defeat in his constituency as well. He had been giving such statements only to prove that he was still active. “He is not ready even to reveal names of those BJP leaders who were in touch with him. Let him come out with the names”, the Minister said.