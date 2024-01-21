GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress is in total confusion over Ram Mandir consecration and hence, has not announced holiday, says Minister Joshi

The Congress leaders are in a fix whether to support Ram Mandir or save their vote bank and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah may seek AICC advice today, according to the senior BJP leader

January 21, 2024 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

There is serious confusion among Congress leaders about the issue of supporting the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, a senior BJP leader and Union Minister said in Dharwad on Sunday.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the Congress leaders are in a fix on whether to support Ram Mandir or save their vote bank made up of minority votes.

“Congress leaders are in a state of total confusion. That is why Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has not declared a holiday for government offices and schools and colleges on Monday, for the consecration ceremony,” he said.

“Since the Ram Janmabhoomi movement started, the Congress is in confusion. Its main fear is that if it supports the movement, it will lose its vote bank. It seems that for that party, saving its vote bank is more important than the emotions and interests of the people of the country,” he said.

“The Chief Minister is not sure about declaring a holiday for Monday. He might contact Rahul Gandhi and other AICC top leaders to seek advice. The Chief Minister may take a final decision on declaring holiday on Monday itself,” he said. This is the case in all Congress-ruled States, he added.

He said that the people of the country are watching the anti-Hindu stance of the Congress and they will teach that party a lesson soon.

Some Congress leaders are claiming that Lord Rama came in their dreams, in order to avoid going to the consecration. Such statements are nothing but a mockery of people. If such a thing were to happen for real, it will be a miracle, he said.

May Lord Rama bless them with wisdom and enlightenment. He might also question them why they are acting like fools when the entire country is celebrating this auspicious moment, he said.

He dismissed reports of the former Minister and BJP leader Shankarpatil Munenkoppa joining the Congress as mere speculation.

