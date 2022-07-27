Karnataka

Congress is ‘Gangotri’ of corruption: Bommai

Special Correspondent Bengaluru July 27, 2022 22:21 IST
Updated: July 27, 2022 22:58 IST

A day after Congress leaders’ charge that the government should observe “Brashtachara Utsava (utsava of corruption) to mark its one year in office, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said the Congress was the ‘Gangotri’ of corruption and that it had no moral right to protest.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Bommai said AICC president Sonia Gandhi has been facing an Enforcement Directorate (ED) inquiry with regard to her alleged role in money laundering linked to the National Herald newspaper. KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar too was grilled by the ED for his role in an alleged money-laundering case. “Congress leaders have no moral right to speak on corruption. The Congress is the ‘Gangotri’ of corruption,” Mr. Bommai said.

Hitting out strongly against the Congress and party leaders’ charges against his government, Mr. Bommai said, “Congress people have not learnt a lesson. People have shown the party its place. It will continue to occupy the same place in the next five years.”

Related Topics
Karnataka
corruption & bribery
Indian National Congress
Bharatiya Janata Party
