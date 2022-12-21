Congress is full of dogs of Italian breed: Ravi

December 21, 2022 09:00 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Belagavi

BJP national general secretary C.T. Ravi has condemned Congress president M. Mallikarjun Kharge’s statement about BJP’s contribution to the freedom struggle.

“Mr. Kharge is going around calling BJP workers dogs. He should realise that the Congress is full of dogs of Italian breed. They are dogs of slavish mentality. The party should be ashamed of its slaves it has produced over the years,” Mr. Ravi told journalists in Belagavi on Thursday.

Reservation issue

He said that the State government is examining the claims by various communities for inclusion in various reservation categories.

“Some OBC communities want to be included in Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes list and some among OBCs want re-categorisation. The State government has set up a Cabinet Sub-Committee for taking such decisions. I am sure Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will take an informed decision on these issues,’‘ he said.