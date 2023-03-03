Congress is fighting against BJP to save Karnataka, says Surjewala

March 03, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - Hassan

AICC General Secretary Randeep Surjewala said the Congress was fighting against the BJP to save the State from corruption.

Addressing a party workers’ meeting in Hassan on Friday, Mr. Surjewala, in-charge of the party affairs in Karantaka, said the BJP had been engaged in corruption in all sectors. The latest incident involving a BJP MLA and his son showed that the BJP had put the State up for sale.

There was a huge amount of corruption in the recruitment of police sub-inspectors. Contractors committed suicide, unable to pay the commission that people in the ruling party demanded to clear the bills. The office-bearers of the contractors’ association had released audio clips of legislators demanding bribes. Despite the serious allegations, the government had not taken any action. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not bothered to respond to the letter written by the contractors’ association”, he said.

Commenting on the JD(S), Mr. Surjewala said the party had been interested only in accommodating the family members. He also remarked that the votes polled for the JD(S) would go to the BJP.

Lok Sabha member D.K. Suresh, KPCC working president R. Dhruvanarayan, party leaders Made Bangarappa, B. Shivaramu, H.K. Jaware Gowda and others were present.