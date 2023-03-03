ADVERTISEMENT

Congress is fighting against BJP to save Karnataka, says Surjewala

March 03, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

AICC General Secretary Randeep Surjewala said the Congress was fighting against the BJP to save the State from corruption.

Addressing a party workers’ meeting in Hassan on Friday, Mr. Surjewala, in-charge of the party affairs in Karantaka, said the BJP had been engaged in corruption in all sectors. The latest incident involving a BJP MLA and his son showed that the BJP had put the State up for sale.

There was a huge amount of corruption in the recruitment of police sub-inspectors. Contractors committed suicide, unable to pay the commission that people in the ruling party demanded to clear the bills. The office-bearers of the contractors’ association had released audio clips of legislators demanding bribes. Despite the serious allegations, the government had not taken any action. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not bothered to respond to the letter written by the contractors’ association”, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenting on the JD(S), Mr. Surjewala said the party had been interested only in accommodating the family members. He also remarked that the votes polled for the JD(S) would go to the BJP.

Lok Sabha member D.K. Suresh, KPCC working president R. Dhruvanarayan, party leaders Made Bangarappa, B. Shivaramu, H.K. Jaware Gowda and others were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US