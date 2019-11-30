Karnataka

Congress is dreaming, says Sriramulu

Reacting to Congress leaders’ hints of a possible patch-up with the Janata Dal (Secular), BJP leaders have said the party is only “dreaming” of coming to power.

Health Minister B. Sriramulu alleged in Mysuru on Saturday that the JD(S) and the Congress had already entered into a “secret pact” and were dreaming of forming the government yet again. “They will come to know the reality soon,” he said.

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa demanded to know in Bengaluru why both the JD(S) and the Congress were only talking of defeating BJP candidates and not about the victory of their candidates. “They are making contradictory statements and are desperate to come to power at any cost,” he said.

Earlier Revenue Minister R. Ashok had also said that the two parties have a tacit pact.

