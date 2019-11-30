Congress is dreaming, says Sriramulu

Reacting to Congress leaders’ hints of a possible patch-up with the Janata Dal (Secular), BJP leaders have said the party is only “dreaming” of coming to power.
Health Minister B. Sriramulu alleged in Mysuru on Saturday that the JD(S) and the Congress had already entered into a “secret pact” and were dreaming of forming the government yet again. “They will come to know the reality soon,” he said.
Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa demanded to know in Bengaluru why both the JD(S) and the Congress were only talking of defeating BJP candidates and not about the victory of their candidates. “They are making contradictory statements and are desperate to come to power at any cost,” he said.
Earlier Revenue Minister R. Ashok had also said that the two parties have a tacit pact.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.