Congress is blind to its faults: CM

The Hindu Bureau Belagavi
October 23, 2022 19:54 IST

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has termed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s allegations of corruption in Karnataka government as false and baseless.

He was speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Sunday. “Congress leaders like Mr. Gandhi are blind to their own faults. He should go and see how his party leaders are governing in States like Rajasthan. He should worry about his party, rather man make false allegations about the BJP,’‘ he said.

He also took objection to Mr. Gandhi’s allegation that violence had increased in the country after the BJP came to power.

“Congress leaders tend to look at everything with tainted glasses. The BJP government has ensured a peaceful life for all. The Narendra Modi government has ensured highest levels of internal and external security preparedness. The law and order situation and foreign policy are being effectively managed,’‘ he said.

He objected to Mr. Gandhi claiming that the RSS was the real power governing the country and that the BJP was obeying the instructions of the RSS leaders.

“RSS was never in power in this country. It is not a political party. However, political parties like the Congress and BJP have been in power at different times. It is the Congress misrule and its policies of appeasement and communal polarisation that have led to the rise of violence in this country,” Mr. Bommai said. Congress policies have led to the rise and growth of terrorism. Congress knows its failures and is trying various tricks to hide them, he said.

Mr. Bommai brushed away a claim by H.D. Kumaraswamy, JD(S) leader, that he would be the next Chief Minister and that no one could stop him. “It is common for a politician to say that he alone will come to power, no?’‘ he said.

