Congress is bankrupt: Bommai

The Congress approaching the Governor seeking dismissal of the B.S. Yediyurappa government shows how bankrupt the Congress is, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said in Belagavi on Sunday.

“The coalition government fell because of the internal contradictions among the Congress leaders and the infighting between the Congress and the Janata Dal(S). They have run out of ideas to oppose us. That is why they are taking the matter to the Governor now,” he said.

Several leaders, including Ramseh Jarkiholi, have admitted that Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah was responsible for their resignations. Just to hide this fact, the Congress MLAs have submitted a memorandum to the Governor.

In fact, Mr. Siddaramaiah’s role in the fall of the coalition government should be investigated, Mr. Bommai said.

This [submitting the memorandum] is a politically motivated move and the people of the State will not support it, he said. It is not acceptable that the Congress takes up the issue of the Chief Minister making a statement on his party’s internal affairs.

Even Mr. Siddaramaiah has been heard making such statements about his party’s internal matters. How can such things be taken to the Governor? he asked.

Flood relief

He denied the allegations being made by the Congress that the Union and State governments had neglected flood-hit areas. Congress leaders are expressing opposition for the sake of opposition. If the Congress was in power now, then the sufferings of the flood-hit families would have been considerably higher.

“While other flood-hit States released only ₹ 4,000 or ₹ 5,000, we have released ₹ 10,000 per affected family. We have also released ₹ 1 lakh for house collapse; the second instalment would be released soon,” he said.

He said that the State government would add ₹ 10,000 more per hectare to the crop loss compensation sanctioned by the Centre. He said that weavers, fishermen and shop owners were given compensation by the State government which had not done before.

To a demand by Bharatiya Krishik Samaj president Sidagouda Modagi, he said that the Cabinet sub-committee on withdrawing cases against farmers who participated in agitations would take a decision after consulting the Superintendents of Police of the districts concerned. He said that the government was committed to starting work on the Kalasa Bandori irrigation project. Haveri district would get its own district central cooperative bank and milk union, he told farmers who met him in a delegation.