Congress is a sinking ship as it has lost credibility, says Jagadish Shettar

Minister for Large and Medium Industries Jagadish Shettar addressing a Janasevak programme in Yadgir on Tuesday.

YADGIR

13 January 2021 00:49 IST

‘After the results of the gram panchayat elections, that party leaders have become haggard’

Terming the Congress as a sinking ship, Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar has said that the Congress will never come back again to power even in the next 20 years as that party has lost credibility.

He was addressing a gathering at a Janasevak programme in Yadgir on Tuesday after felicitating members of gram panchayats elected newly with the support of the BJP.

Mr. Shettar said that candidates supported by the Congress had failed to win the trust of voters in the recently concluded gram panchayat elections. “We won 45,246 seats against 86,183 constituencies in 5,670 gram panchayats which faced elections in the State. The winning ratio was more than 50 %. The Congress and the Janata Dal(S) failed to reach the voters. The verdict in the gram panchayat elections is really encouraging for the party in facing the coming taluk and zilla panchayat elections successfully,” he added.

The Minister said that infighting between Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar over becoming the next Chief Minister of the State has reached a different level. The dream of these two leaders will remain just a dream as the BJP won’t let them come to power, he added.

“After the gram panchayat election results, the Congress leaders have become haggard. Thus, they are touring the State with their ‘Sankalpa Yatre’. No such yatras will help them win the trust of the people again. The party itself has lost its base at the national level. Its senior leaders have started opposing Rahul Gandhi becoming the Congress president. Thus, the party will never come to power again,” he said.

Appreciating the joint efforts of BJP leaders Malikayya Guttedar, Umesh Jadhav, Baburao Chinchansur and others in defeating Congress leader M. Mallikarjun Kharge in the last Lok Sabha elections in Kalaburagi, Mr. Shettar appealed to the newly elected gram panchayat members to follow the party leaders and work hard in the joint efforts to bring success to the BJP in all elections.

He said that all initiatives have been taken to bring new industries to Yadgir district. Minister for Animal Husbandry and district in-charge Prabhu Chavan, Mr. Umesh Jadhav [MP], Minister for Women and Child Development Shashikala Jolle, Mr. Baburao Chinchansur [Chairman of Nija Sharana Ambigara Chowdayya Development Corporation], Narasimha Naik, MLA and Chairman of Urban Water Supply and Sanitisation Board, and MLA Venkatareddy Mudnal also spoke.

Basanasgowda Yadiyapur, president of the Yadgir ZIla Panchayat, Sharanabhupal Reddy, president of the district BJP unit, the former MLA Veerabasant Reddy Mudnal, Lalitha Anpur, H.C. Patil and others were present.