‘Congress interested in power but not in serving people’

24 June 2021 18:11 IST

BJP will again come to power in State, says Kateel

State BJP president and MP Nalin Kumar Kateel has said that infighting between Leader of Opposition in the Assebmly Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar to become the next Chief Minister has peaked but they must understand that the BJP will again come to power in the State.

He was speaking to reporters in Raichur on Thursday.

Mr. Kateel said that Congress leaders will always show interest in and fight for power but not to protect and serve public interest.

To a question, he replied that there is no groupism and differences among BJP leaders. “Minister C.P. Yogeshwar and MLA Arvind Bellad have not been involved in any dissident activities. They just met the Suttur seer in their personal capacity as they have liberty to visit any seer on their own,” Mr. Kateel said.

When asked about the phone-tapping allegation, the BJP State president said that investigation is under way and the truth will come out after the completion of investigation.

He defended MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi meeting the former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and said that “nothing is wrong in meeting our leaders and Mr. Jarkiholi has not brought pressure to bear on us for a Ministerial berth.”

Mr. Kateel also said that he will talk to MLC H. Vishwanath to discuss his repeated remarks over the Chief Minister and party as well.

Members of Legislative Assembly Shivanagowda Nayak, Shivaraj Patil and others were present.