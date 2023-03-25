Congress in undivided Mysuru revved up with Siddaramaiah entering fray from Varuna

March 25, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - MYSURU

The Congress’ announcement on Saturday fielding Siddaramaiah from Varuna constituency has given a boost to the party workers in the undivided Mysuru region besides revving up the grassroots network ahead of the polls.

But it has also given the BJP a stick to beat the Congress with and create a perception that Mr. Siddaramaiah was unable to find a safe constituency for himself despite his stature of being a former Chief Minister and a formidable leader was forced to settle for a ‘’safe’’ seat in his home turf of Mysuru.

Strong demand

Senior Congress functionaries aver that fielding Mr. Siddaramaiah from Varuna was not only a wise decision but a strong demand of the local leaders on the grounds that it would ignite the enthusiasm of the party workers not only in Mysuru but also in Chamarjanagar.

‘’The cascading impact of Mr. Siddaramaiah entering the fray from Varuna will not only be felt across the region but also in the adjoining districts where the Congress has a strong base. This will shore up the party’s overall tally in the coming elections’’, said M. Lakshman, KPCC functionary and spokesperson.

‘’Not only will the workers be enthusiastic, but Mr. Siddaramaiah will be free to campaign across the State and this will put the Congress in a pole position to start with and give jitters to the BJP,’’ added Venkatesh, a senior KPCC functionary.

Filling a void

Besides, there was a perception that the untimely and sudden demise of R. Dhruvanarayan had left a void among a section of the grassroots workers in the region and hence it was imperative for Mr. Siddaramaiah to contest from Varuna to soar up the spirit.

There have been a series of developments since the last few months starting with Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodi Yatra which entered Karnataka from Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar besides passing through Mysuru and Mandya in the Old Mysuru region. This not only helped activate the grassroots network but highlighted that the organisational capabilities of the Congress was intact. Besides, a slew of prominent community leaders joined the Congress a few weeks ago and this has sent positive signals.

BJP’s view

Meanwhile, the BJP gameplan will hinge on highlighting Mr. Siddaramaiah’s ‘’plight’’ in his inability to find a ‘’safe’’ constituency. ‘’The decision to contest from Varuna is a clear testimony that Mr. Siddaramaiah, as a former CM, two-time Deputy CM and someone who has presented State budget 13 times, has no confidence to fight the elections from anywhere but his home turf,’’ said M.A. Mohan, spokesperson of the BJP.