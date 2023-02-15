Congress, if it comes to power, will set up inquiry commission on BJP’s misdeeds: Siddaramaiah

February 15, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - Belagavi

The Congress, if it comes to power, will set up an inquiry commission to probe into the alleged irregularities in the award of contracts and other issues involving the BJP government, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah said in Bagalkot on Wednesday.

He was speaking to journalists at a meet-the-press event organised by Karnataka Union of Working Journalists.

“The BJP government is highly corrupt. In my public life of over 40 years, I have not seen a more corrupt government. BJP leaders Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, H. Vishwanath and Goolihatti Shekhar have made serious allegations of large-scale corruption against Ministers and officers. But the BJP governments at the Centre and in the State have done nothing to stop it or even investigate those allegations. Once we come to power, we will form a commission of inquiry and take action against all offenders,” he said.

The Congress, if it forms a government, will cancel all tenders and contracts awarded in violation of rules, he said.

Neither Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor other Ministers have ordered an inquiry into the allegations made by the contractors association. That means that the Union government is turning a blind eye to the wrong-doings of the State government, he said.

“I am not contesting from my constituency of Badami in the 2023 elections only because I am unable to visit it often, as it is far from Bengaluru and Mysuru. There is no other reason,” he said.

He said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s charge of corruption against his (Siddaramaiah’s) regime are meaningless. The BJP was in Opposition from 2013 to 2018. “If we had violated any rules, they should have spoken against the violations at that time itself. Why did they not do it?” he said.

KUWJ district president Anand Dalabhanjan and others were present.

Later, the Congress leader addressed a Praja Dhwani rally in Kaladagi in Bagalkot district.