Congress holds protests against Agnipath in Mysuru

Congress leader Vasu staging a protest with his supporters at Gandhi square in Mysuru on Monday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

The Congress party held demonstrations at different locations in the City against Agnipath, the Centre’s newly launched scheme for recruitment of soldiers that has already sparked protests in different parts of the country.

While former Minister and Congress MLA Tanveer Sait led a demonstration near FTS circle in the City, former MLAs M K Somashekar and Vasu led the protestors at Ramaswamy circle and Gandhi Square respectively.

The protestors opposed the Government’s decision to restrict the employment of soldiers to four years under the scheme. They urged the Government to ensure full employment for the recruited candidates or scrap the scheme.

The protestors, who held placards against the scheme, also shouted slogans against the BJP Government at the Centre.

The protestors contended that the scheme was ruining the dreams of youths aspiring to join the armed forces. The proposal to cut short the tenure to just four years will put a question mark on the future of their career in the defence forces.

At FTS circle, the protest began after garlanding the statue of B R Ambedkar. A human chain was also formed at the venue and movement of traffic on the road leading to the Mysuru-Bengaluru highway was also disrupted for some time because of the demonstration.

Meanwhile, a similar protest was held in Nanjangud against the Agnipath scheme. Former MLA Kalale Keshavamurthy led the demonstration that saw the participation of several Congress leaders.