Congress holds meeting ahead of Gruha Jyothi launch in Kalaburagi

August 03, 2023 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister and Kalaburagi district in-charge Priyank Kharge held a meeting of Congress leaders and cadre in Kalaburagi on Thursday ahead of the launch of Gruha Jyothi Scheme.

The launch is scheduled to be held on N.V. Grounds in the city on Saturday.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Energy Minister K.G. George and other senior leaders will participate in it.

After interacting with the public in his constituency, Chittapur, in the district, Mr. Kharge arrived in the party office in Kalaburagi and presided over the party meeting on Thursday evening.

“With people’s blessings, the Congress has assumed power in the State. The government is steadily moving ahead to fulfill all its poll promises. Gruha Jyothi, the scheme for providing up to 200 units of electricity to domestic consumers free, is one of the five guarantees that we gave during our poll campaign. Now, we are translating our guarantee into reality. It is our responsibility to ensure that all eligible power consumers benefit from the scheme,” he told the meeting.

Training his guns on the BJP, Mr. Kharge said that the BJP-led Union government tried its best to disrupt the implementation of Anna Bhagya denying rice for the scheme despite having enough stock in its godowns. “But the Congress government in the State, which was determined to fulfill its poll promise, transferred the money directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries,” he said.

“Around 55 lakh women are travelling in government buses without paying money every day. Are all of them supporters of the Congress alone? The overwhelming people’s support that Congress guarantees are receiving has disturbed the BJP. It is this frustration that is forcing the BJP to spread misinformation. The Congress activists should not allow this to happen. They should be in constant touch with the people and ensure that they benefit from these welfare schemes,” he said.