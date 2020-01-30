Congress holds 24-hour dharna to mark Gandhiji’s death anniversary

Members of the Congress began a 24-hour dharna here on Thursday to mark the 72nd death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and also used the platform to register their protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC), and National Population Register (NPR).

In the 24-hour sit in, which has been organised by the Unakal and Vidyanagar Block Committees of the Congress, Abdul Gani Mohammed, Sagar Hiremani, Kiran Moogbasava, Mohan Asundi, Naveed Mulla and Ganesh Kadagi are sitting on dharna.

They began the demonstration by garlanding the statue of Mahatma Gandhi located at the entrance of Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) and Hospital and subsequently began the dharna in the pandal erected next to it. They overnight dharna will conclude on Friday noon.

Mahatma Gandhi was shot dead at 5.17 p.m. on January 30, 1948 and on Thursday, the protesters observed a two-minute silence at the same time.

They alleged that the CAA, NRC and NPR were discriminatory in nature and were contrary to the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi. They urged the Union government to immediately abolish the new law and stop work on NRC and NPR.

Several Congress leaders expressed solidarity with the protesters by participating in the dharna.