Congress hits back at CM’s statement on Arkavathi Layout

February 24, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

Congress hit back at Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai a day after he raised the Arkavathi Layout re-do case during his reply to debate on the Budget to counter the party’s corruption allegations against the ruling dispensation.

On Friday, KPCC chief D.K. Shivakumar said, “baseless” allegations had been levelled when senior Congress leaders were not in the House and sought to know why these questions were not raised in all the four years of the BJP’s rule or when the party was in Opposition.

“What was BJP doing when it was in the Opposition? Moreover, they have been in power for the last four years. Why did the Chief Minister not table the Kempanna commission report in the Assembly and discuss it all this while?” he asked. He also challenged the Chief Minister to extend the Assembly session by a day and take up the Arkavathi Layout re-do case for discussion.

‘Wrong information’

Mr. Siddaramaiah accused Mr. Bommai of using the Kempanna commission’s report to give “wrong information” in the Assembly regarding the denotification as a shield to his own government’s corruption.

“When I was not present in the Assembly, Mr. Bommai sought to create an impression that there was a big scam worth ₹8,000 crore. The Kempanna commission has said that I did not denotify even one gunta of land. Mr. Bommai is speaking falsehood,” Mr. Siddaramaiah alleged.

Explaining the chronology of the Arkavathi Layout issue, he said it had been started way back in 2003. “Before we came to power, 2,750 acres were notified. Later, the final notification was done for 1,919.13 acres. This was challenged in the High Court and the matter went to the Supreme Court,” he said, detailing the sequence of developments. He claimed that what he had done was “not a re-do, but a remodified scheme.” He said he had formed a judicial commission because there were allegations.

Pointing out that in 2021 the High Court had constituted another committee under retired judge K.N. Keshavanarayana, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that hearing a PIL petition that sought for the tabling of the Kempanna commission’s report, the High Court had said it cannot be considered in view of the Keshavanarayana committee. “It was wrong to speak on a report that was not tabled,” said Mr. Siddaramaiah.