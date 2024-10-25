ADVERTISEMENT

Congress hit by dissidence in Shiggaon

Published - October 25, 2024 09:22 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Congress rebel candidate Sayed Azeem Peer Khadri filing his nomination papers for the bypoll to the Shiggaon Assembly constituency as an Independent candidate on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The ruling Congress suffered a setback on the day of filing of nomination papers for the bypolls to the Shiggaon Assembly constituency with a former MLA and a former MP, who were among the aspirants, filing their nomination papers on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although the BJP too was facing trouble, dissident leader Shrikanth Dundigoudra has now decided against jumping into the poll fray. After a prolonged meeting on Thursday, he announced his decision to remain neutral.

The ruling party had a bigger problem as a strong contender for the ticket and former MLA, Sayed Azeem Peer Khadri — who has considerable influence in the constituency — filed his nomination papers.

ADVERTISEMENT

To add to Congress’, another party leader and former MP, Manjunath Kunnur, too filed his nomination papers as an Independent candidate.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The last-minute attempt by Minister for Housing, Wakf, and Minority Welfare, B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan, to pacify an upset Mr. Khadri failed.

In fact, Mr. Khadri’s followers pelted stones at his car as he arrived to pacify them.

Finally, Mr. Khan had to be escorted by few a local leaders to safer place.

Although Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told presspersons in Hubballi that Mr. Khadri would be pacified, the task at present seems to be tough as the former MLA’s supporters are no mood to give in.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US