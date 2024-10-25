GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress hit by dissidence in Shiggaon

Published - October 25, 2024 09:22 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Congress rebel candidate Sayed Azeem Peer Khadri filing his nomination papers for the bypoll to the Shiggaon Assembly constituency as an Independent candidate on Friday.

| Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The ruling Congress suffered a setback on the day of filing of nomination papers for the bypolls to the Shiggaon Assembly constituency with a former MLA and a former MP, who were among the aspirants, filing their nomination papers on Friday.

Although the BJP too was facing trouble, dissident leader Shrikanth Dundigoudra has now decided against jumping into the poll fray. After a prolonged meeting on Thursday, he announced his decision to remain neutral.

The ruling party had a bigger problem as a strong contender for the ticket and former MLA, Sayed Azeem Peer Khadri — who has considerable influence in the constituency — filed his nomination papers.

To add to Congress’, another party leader and former MP, Manjunath Kunnur, too filed his nomination papers as an Independent candidate.

The last-minute attempt by Minister for Housing, Wakf, and Minority Welfare, B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan, to pacify an upset Mr. Khadri failed.

In fact, Mr. Khadri’s followers pelted stones at his car as he arrived to pacify them.

Finally, Mr. Khan had to be escorted by few a local leaders to safer place.

Although Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told presspersons in Hubballi that Mr. Khadri would be pacified, the task at present seems to be tough as the former MLA’s supporters are no mood to give in.

