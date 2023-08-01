Congress high command to hold two meetings with Karnataka leaders on August 2

August 01, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

Days after the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) met in Bengaluru, with addressing the grievances of disgruntled legislators high on the agenda, party leaders from Karnataka are scheduled to meet the high command in New Delhi on Wednesday.

For LS polls

It is said that two meetings are scheduled to be held on the day, one to chalk out strategies for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and the second between Ministers and party leaders such as All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal and others.

In the CLP meeting, many MLAs had raised grievances over the lack of funds for development works and said that some Ministers were not accessible even to MLAs. A letter written by MLA B.R. Patil, and signed by 10 others, had added to the buzz around discontentment. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had assured Ministers that he would hold regular meetings with him and also instructed Ministers to be responsive.

Meeting with Modi

According to a release from the Chief Minister’s Office, Mr. Siddaramaiah would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday at 11 a.m. He is also expected to meet other Union Ministers including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman, Road Transport and Highways Ministe Nitin Gadkari and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

