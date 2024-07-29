Congress high command summons Karnataka CM and Dy. CM to Delhi

Amidst the training of guns at the Congress government by the Opposition in Karnataka over the alleged irregularities in Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Welfare Corporation Ltd. and MUDA, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar have been summoned by the Congress high command to Delhi for a deliberation on Tuesday.

Though party sources maintained that the meeting was a regular one, being the first such meeting after the Lok Sabha elections and especially in the light of the government being under pressure, it is being keenly watched.

Mr. Siddaramaiah on Monday said the meeting would be to discuss both party and government issues. He also accused the Opposition of trying to destabilise his government. The two leaders are also scheduled to meet the Union Ministers and are believed to have sought an appointment for a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss State issues.

Party sources said that the two leaders would be meeting senior Congress leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal, and AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Surjewala for discussions. Among the issues being deliberated are a possible Cabinet reshuffle during the coming months and change of KPCC president.

“About five to six Ministers could be replaced in the reshuffle. Though it is not connected with the party’s performance in the Lok Sabha polls, a possible Cabinet reshuffle in the next three months is being discussed over the performance of the Ministers. For the KPCC president’s post, the names of senior Ministers M.B. Patil and Eshwar Khandre are being floated. This is to provide representation to Lingayats and political leadership from North Karnataka.”

Sources also said that the Madhusudan Mistry-led committee’s report on the Lok Sabha election results in Karnataka is likely to be discussed. Sources pointed out that many of those who met the committee had felt that the party excessively depended on the success of guarantee schemes to deliver results in the elections, which, however, did not happen since the party did not communicate well on the guarantees. Further, it was felt that many party workers remained inactive as appointments to boards and corporation were restricted to legislators and distribution of ticket to children of Cabinet Ministers. Party sources said that recent developments in the State over alleged irregularities in the Valmiki corporation could also come up for discussion.

