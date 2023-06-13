Congress high command likely to give pep talk to Ministers in Delhi

June 13, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Congress high command is likely to summon all Ministers of the State government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to New Delhi either this week or next to give them a pep talk and ask them to spread the good word about the government policies and initiatives at the ground level.

Apparently worried about sidelining of party workers in some appointments, sources in the party said AICC president M. Mallikarjun Kharge and former AICC president Rahul Gandhi are likely to call Mr. Siddaramaiah and his Ministers to the national capital to convince them about the need for better coordination between the government and the party.

Improving image

Following some complaints about neglect of party workers in appointment in offices of Ministers, the sources said the Central leaders have proposed to give ideas to Ministers on improving the image of the government ahead of next year’s Lok Sabha elections. This is also essential ahead of the elections to State Assemblies of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A few party workers reportedly complained to the party high command about Congress Ministers appointing a few former journalists, who worked in the BJP government led by Basavaraj Bommai, as media advisers.

During the election, the Congress levelled a 40% commission charge against the BJP government and sought votes promising to provide a clean and corruption-free government. “What is the difference between the Congress and the BJP government if the same men are appointed as advisers to our Ministers?” a party functionary told The Hindu.

Presentation to Ministers

Mr. Kharge, Mr. Rahul Gandhi, and AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala are likely to hold a meeting with the Council of Ministers and ask them to ensure betterment in the lives of the people by implementing the government’s guarantees. The Central leaders are likely to make a detailed presentation to Ministers on how various programmes and initiatives of the government can be beneficial to people. The meeting is likely to discuss the social media handlers of Ministers.

The high command is also likely to discuss ways and means to accommodate a few legislators who have been sulking following denial of Cabinet berths to them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.