Congress high command leaves decision-making to State unit

After early initiatives to win back the rebel party MLAs, the party high command has reportedly told the State Congress to take decisions in the interest of the party.

This was confided by a senior leader of the Congress during an informal discussion on Friday.

The leader maintained that in the current political situation, the party high command seems unlikely to interfere in the State party affairs to issue directions to help tackle the crisis, the leader said.

However, the leader said the party was confident of the survival of the Kumaraswamy government by winning the trust vote in the Legislative Assembly.

The high command had sent AICC general secretary in charge of Karnataka K.C. Venugopal and veteran party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to find an amicable solution to the crisis in the party as well as in the government following the resignations of party legislators.

In New Delhi

The Congress MPs and former president Sonia Gandhi expressed her unequivocal support to the protest launched by MPs in Delhi opposing the BJP’s attempt to topple the government. The Congress and JD(S) MPs raised their voice of protest in Parliament against the saffron party’s attempts to topple the elected State government by alleging it was nothing but a “murder of democracy”.