Congress high command intervenes to stop internal rumblings over leadership change in Karnataka

Following the Congress high command expressing displeasure over statements being made by a few Ministers, and some of them holding separate meetings, which are fuelling speculation over a possible change of guard in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is learnt to have asked all Ministers in the Cabinet meeting on Thursday to stop all such activities that can dent the party’s image.

Sources said the high command on Wednesday intervened and asked the Chief Minister and his deputy D.K. Shivakumar to stop the internal bickering in the party’s State unit at any cost. Sources said AICC general secretary K.C. Venugopal spoke to both of them over the phone and asked them to stop activities that will only provide ammunition to the Opposition.

The high command’s intervention gained significance in the wake of recent meetings between Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi, Home Minister G . Parameshwara, and Social Welfare Minister H.C. Mahadevappa, all close confidants of Mr. Siddaramaiah.

Solidarity with Siddaramaiah

Meanwhile, at the meeting of State Cabinet on Thursday, there was an effort to put an end to the debate on changing the Chief Minister with all the Ministers expressing their solidarity with his leadership. Briefing media persons after the Cabinet meeting, Law Minister H.K. Patil said there was no confusion about leadership as all the Ministers had stood strongly by Mr. Siddaramaiah.

When asked if the Ministers were told to desist from holding separate meetings, Mr. Patil said no such instructions had been issued, but the Ministers had voluntarily expressed solidarity with the leadership of Mr. Siddaramaiah.

Meanwhile, speculations were that the Chief Minister expressed dissatisfaction over some of the Ministers and ruling party legislators themselves fuelling debate on a change of guard. He is believed to have advised the Ministers to instead focus on responding to people’s problems.

Close on the heels of the high command’s intervention, Dr. Parameshwara said on Thursday that he had never discussed anything related to the Chief Minister’s post in the recent meetings with Mr. Jarkiholi and Mr. Mahadevappa.

Speaking to presspersons in Bengaluru, Dr. Parameshwara said: “We have been repeatedly saying that Mr. Siddaramaiah is going to rule for five years.”

‘Never our demand’

When asked about the high command’s directions asking Ministers not to make statements regarding the change of guard in the State, he said, “None of us — myself, Mr. Jarkiholi and Mr. Mahadevappa — have ever demanded that the Chief Minister should be changed and some other leader must be chosen for the post. We have not demanded the post for any of us. I have only spoken whenever the media asked us about it. I will henceforth not give any reaction in the matter concerning the Chief Minister.”

“We are senior leaders in the party and are aware of our responsibilities. Will not indulge in petty politics,” he added.