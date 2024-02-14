Congress has taken State back by 20 years, alleges Vijayendra

February 14, 2024 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - BENGALURU

BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra on Wednesday alleged that the Congress government had taken the State back by 20 years and brought development to a complete halt.

“The Congress is projecting as though it has revived the glory of the erstwhile Vijayanagar empire. But in reality it has pushed the State back by 20 years as the development is nil,” Mr. Vijayendra remarked while participating in a debate in the Assembly on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address to the joint session of State legislature.

Ridiculing the claims of the government that its guarantees had lifted 1.2 crore families out of poverty, he maintained that none of the guarantees was effectively reaching the people.

Citing the Shakti scheme of free bus travel to women, he said while government was claiming credit for this, a large number of students were suffering owing to lack of bus connectivity to reach educational institutions. Similarly, the Shakti scheme was turning out to be dangerous as old buses that had done more than 8 lakh km too were being used by the government.

While government was claiming that its guarantee schemes had reduced the financial burden of the poor and the middle class, in reality they were suffering owing to the impact of price raise, he alleged.

This was evident with the cost of services by the Revenue Department with respect to property registration, affidavits, copy extracts, mortgage and partition deeds had been increased by 500%, he said.

Similarly, the cost of energisation of IP sets had been increased from the earlier level ₹25,000 to a range of ₹2.50 lakh to ₹3 lakh now, he said and alleged that he burden of farmers had increased as the government had desisted from paying milk incentive.

Alleging that the ground reports had showed that the guarantee schemes had not reached even 20% of beneficiaries, he said the Congress that had developed cold feet due to this was now “enacting drama” ahead of the Lok Sabha polls to hoodwink people.

He termed the recent “Delhi chalo” protest of the Congress against the alleged injustice by the Centre in devolution of funds as one such.

