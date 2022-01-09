Congress has no respect for law of land, says Kateel

The party has exhibited its “goondaism” and “audacity” by taking out the ‘padayatra’. “It reflected the culture of the Congress,” Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel said

Responding to the Congress ‘padayatra’ from Makedatu to Bengaluru which started on January 9, Dakshina Kannada MP Kateel said in a statement that the State Government had imposed weekend curfew to safeguard the health of people in view of increasing cases of COVID-19. But the Congress has not followed the COVID-19 protocol and has thus flouted the law. The party has exhibited its “goondaism” and “audacity” by taking out the ‘padayatra’. “It reflected the culture of the Congress,” he said.

Mr. Kateel said that the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D.K. Shivakumar is keen on taking out the ‘padayatra’ to prove his leadership over former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. “It is a drama,” he said.

The State Government will take an appropriate decision on implementing Makedatu project once the matter before the court is settled. Though the Congress is seized of the matter it is taking out the padayatra to misguide people due to its political interest, he said.

The BJP wants to know why the Congress Government, led by Mr. Siddaramaiah, withheld the detailed project report [DPR] of the proposed project from 2014 to 2018. Mr. Shivakumar should make it clear to people, Mr. Kateel said.

The BJP president said that the Congress will to have pay heavy price if its ‘padayatra’ resulted in the spread of infection. People in the State have been watching the conduct of the Congress and will reply suitably in the coming days.