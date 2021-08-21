‘Congress has no job other than opposing government’

BJP State unit president questions contribution of Congress veteran Mallikarjun Kharge to development of Kalaburagi

Holding Congress responsible for the recent disruptions of proceedings in Parliament, president of BJP’s State unit Nalin Kumar Kateel said the party does not have any job other than opposing and criticising the government.

“The Union government was ready to discuss all the issues that the Opposition raised in Parliament. But, Congress was not ready. It went on to disrupt the proceedings despite repeated appeals from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Congress has no job other than opposing the government, irrespective of the correctness of the decision. It opposed implementation of CAA and NRC, abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, ban on triple talaq. It did not oppose Mr. Modi for giving more ministerial berths in his Cabinet to people from scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, backward classes and women as it feared the wrath of these oppressed communities. Congress is not working as a real opposition party,” Mr. Kateel said at a media conference in Kalaburagi on August 21.

Exuding confidence in winning the elections to municipal corporations in Hubballi-Dharwad, Belagavi and Kalaburagi, Mr. Kateel said that the BJP’s good work in Karnataka and at the national level would bring the party to power in local urban bodies too.

“BJP has been the ruling party in the Hubballi-Dharwad civic body for the last 10 years. In Belagavi, we are contesting on our party symbol for the first time. In Kalaburagi, we would increase our seat tally this time to capture power... Congress veteran Mallikarjun Kharge was an influential politician for several decades, but his contribution to the city and region are hardly visible. I am confident that the BJP will win all the three corporations this year,” he said.

Mr. Kateel said that the party had received 356 applications for tickets to contest the civic election in Kalaburagi.

“There is a great demand for party tickets to contest civic elections in Kalaburagi. We have received 356 applications for 55 wards. The party has several structures like Ward Committee, Mandal Committee, Screening Committee and Core Committee. These committees would look into each application and finalise the candidate for each ward after considering candidates' competency and political background,” Mr. Kateel said.