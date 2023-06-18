Congress has made promises beyond its capacity to keep and soon, its inefficiency will be exposed: Bommai

June 18, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - Belagavi

“The popularity of the Congress government will not last long,” the former Chief Minister and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday.

“The Congress has come to power by making promises that are beyond its capacity to keep. The government’s inefficiency will soon be exposed as it will fail to keep those promises. The popularity of the Congress government in the State will not last long,” he said, while laying the foundation stone for a government high school in Chabbi village near Hubballi.

“Congress leaders should have thought of the implications of their so-called guarantees. They must have put in place a system to supply foodgrains to the poor, in case of non-availability of additional outlay from the Centre. Now, the government is saying that its plans to distribute rice are hampered as Prime Minister Narendra Modi government is not supplying rice. The Congress leaders are saying that they will try to get rice from Chhattisgarh. That is another way of expressing their inability to keep their promise,” he said.

“At least now, the poor people of the State should realise the consequences of them placing their trust in the Congress,” he said.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has asked BJP leaders to get the Union government to release rice for the poor. “That is not right.” He should buy rice directly from local farmers. If the State government does not supply the promised 10 kg of rice before the first of next month, the BJP will stage protests across the State, Mr. Bommai said.

“Most importantly, the Congress government should now focus on drinking water supply. The State is facing a severe drought. Over 500 villages are facing acute water shortage. But the government is doing little to tide over water scarcity. Ministers are happy just holding video conferences. We demand that the government form task forces in all affected areas. What good is a government that cannot supply water to the people,” he said.

To a query, he said that the BJP will select the Leader of the Opposition before the next Legislature session begins.

