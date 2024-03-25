Congress has made many a contribution to nation building, says Satish Jarkiholi

March 25, 2024 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - Belagavi

“The contributions made by the Congress to nation building are many. But the BJP is busy making the youth oblivious of such efforts by building false narratives,” Minister Satish Jarkiholi said in Athani on Monday.

He was speaking at a campaign meeting in favour of Congress candidate from Chikkodi Lok Sabha seat and his daughter Priyanka Jarkiholi.

“Since Independence, the Congress has built great institutions like universities, dams, public sector undertakings and independent constitutional agencies. But the BJP is tirelessly engaged in undoing all such good work. It has taken away the autonomy of Constitutional agencies, weakened the public sector by selling PSUs to its friends and reduced investment in public infrastructure. What is more, the BJP’s social media handle agents are brainwashing the youth and other internet users into believing that the Congress has not done anything for the country. Every Congress worker and leader should oppose this trend and expose the BJP’s lies,” he said.

“Successive Congress governments in the State have introduced and effectively implemented several development projects and welfare programmes. The current Congress government has kept its promise made to the electors by implementing the five guarantees. This has led to the empowerment of the common people. Congress legislators and leaders have also taken up several welfare programmes during the COVID-19 pandemic and the floods in North Karnataka. Our candidates in Belagavi and Chikkodi deserve to win,” he said.

“The Congress has always taken all communities together and worked hard to ensure equal opportunity for various communities and religious groups. This is in contrast to the BJP that is constantly dividing society on religious and caste lines,” he said.

The candidate, Ms. Jarakiholi, thanked the party and senior leaders for the opportunity to fight the polls. She said that she is engaged in social work and other welfare initiatives through her family foundation and other NGOS. She listed some of the welfare projects taken up in Chikkodi parliamentary constituency. She sought the cooperation of workers and leaders in her campaign.

Member of Legislative Assembly Laxman Savadi, Chikkodi Congress unit president Lakshmanrao Chingale, leaders Gajanana Mangasuli, Sadashiva Bootali, Chidananda Savadi, Rahul Jarakiholi, Ramesh Sindagi, Shyam Pujari and others were present.

Ms. Jarkiholi and others sought the blessings of Sri Prabhu Channabasava Swami of Athani Motagi Math.

