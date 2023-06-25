Congress has lost popularity within a month of forming government: Bommai

June 25, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - Belagavi

Accusing the Congress government of failing to properly implement its poll guarantees, former Chief Minister and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday alleged that the Congress dispensation had lost its popularity within a month of forming the government due to its inability to fulfil promises.

“The Congress has failed to provide a good government in Karnataka. It has failed to fulfil the promises made in the elections. That is the reason why the Congress is fast losing popularity. Congress came to power by promising various guarantees to people. But within a month, they have lost their popularity,” he said, while addressing party workers of Belagavi district at a meeting.

Mr. Bommai said that the Congress guarantees had created a negative impact on the State’s finances. “The Shakti scheme of free KSRTC travel for women will lead to such a situation where the State-run transport corporation will have to be closed down. It is a drain on the corporation’s finances. There is no diesel to run the buses,” he said.

Reddy denies

However, Ramalinga Reddy, Transport Minister, denied such allegations. “The Shakti scheme has not destroyed the State transport undertakings. On the contrary, it is strengthening us. They have increased the number of trips and we are getting assured income from the State government’s guarantee scheme. Mr. Bommai’s allegation is not based on facts,” Mr. Reddy said after inspecting implementation of Shakti scheme at Belagavi bus stand.

“We are in the process of buying over 4,000 new buses. We are providing additional amenities, infrastructure and benefits to passengers in bus stations. We are happy about the scheme. We are not reluctantly implementing the scheme,’‘ he said. He made a similar statement in Hubballi.

Mr. Bommai accused the Congress leaders of double speak. “First they said everything is free for everyone. But now they are applying several conditions for each scheme. Why is that? That is because the Congress leaders who made the poll promises had no idea about the financial implications of the guarantees. But now that they are unable to fulfil them, they are trying to reduce the expenses by restricting the number of beneficiaries,” he said.

He alleged that there was a big conspiracy behind the Congress protest against the BJP-led Union government for not providing additional PDS rice. “Why did the Congress promise something that it could not deliver? Why are they blaming the BJP now? What is the logic behind that? It is nothing but an attempt to bring a bad name to the Narendra Modi government. However, this will not go on forever. The people of the State will soon realise the hollowness of the Congress government’s pre-poll promises,’‘ Mr. Bommai said.

