Congress has failed to earn trust of its own MLAs: Bommai

August 28, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

Former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that the Congress government has not only failed to earn the trust of the people but also that of its own legislators in the last 100 days.

“Failure in all sections has been the only achievement of the government. The government has tripped more in the last 100 days. In the name of guarantees, development works have stopped,” he said on social media platform X. “The Congress government has turned transfers into a business. Corruption is there in Vidhana Soudha and commission is being sought from contractors to clear the bills.” The government has also failed to implement guarantees on a full scale, he added.

Stating that the government was not sympathetic towards farmers who are in deep distress due to drought, Mr. Bommai claimed that farmers suicide had commenced again. “Agriculture production is likely to be hit. Hike in power tariff has shocked people. The 10 kg rice guarantee has not been implemented. The government is committing fraud on SC/ ST community as ₹11,000 crore earmarked for them is being utilised for guarantees.” The interest of the State has been sacrificed in the Cauvery issue, he added.