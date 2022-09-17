Congress has divided the country, says district in-charge minister Govind Karjol in Belagavi

Govind Karjol | Photo Credit: File photo

“Congress has organised Bharat Jodo yatra to shed the guilt partition,’’ Govind Karjol, district in-charge minister, said in Belagavi on Saturday.

“Congress leaders are suffering from the guilt of trifurcation of India after independence. While the people dream of Akhand Bharat, the Congress leaders divided the country for selfish reasons. They want to get out of it, that is why they have organised such padayatras and rallies. They can neither unite India nor save the Congress party. It is a meaningless exercise,’’ he said.

The minister spoke to journalists after a meeting with officials.

Mr. Karjol said the death of Umesh Katti, former minister and senior party leader, will not damage the electoral prospects of the BJP. “There are a lot of able leaders in BJP who can provide a strong leadership to the party in the district. I am sure that the party will win all the 18 seats in the district in the next assembly polls,’’ he said.