Congress has divided the country, says district in-charge minister Govind Karjol in Belagavi

Special Correspondent Belagavi
September 17, 2022 20:46 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Govind Karjol | Photo Credit: File photo

ADVERTISEMENT

“Congress has organised Bharat Jodo yatra to shed the guilt partition,’’ Govind Karjol, district in-charge minister, said in Belagavi on Saturday.

“Congress leaders are suffering from the guilt of trifurcation of India after independence. While the people dream of Akhand Bharat, the Congress leaders divided the country for selfish reasons. They want to get out of it, that is why they have organised such padayatras and rallies. They can neither unite India nor save the Congress party. It is a meaningless exercise,’’ he said.

The minister spoke to journalists after a meeting with officials.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Karjol said the death of Umesh Katti, former minister and senior party leader, will not damage the electoral prospects of the BJP. “There are a lot of able leaders in BJP who can provide a strong leadership to the party in the district. I am sure that the party will win all the 18 seats in the district in the next assembly polls,’’ he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app